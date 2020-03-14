Cancellation of Masses for the Weekend of March 14-15

Some Medical Officers of Health across the region are banning gatherings of 250 people or more. In light of this and the continuing concern for the health and safety of our parishioners, Bishop Fabbro announced today that all Masses shall be cancelled for this weekend. We will continue to monitor the situation and consult with public health officials to determine the course of action for next weekend and subsequent weekends.
For this weekend and as long as necessary, Bishop Fabbro grants the faithful dispensation from their Sunday obligation. Churches should remain open for private prayer and Eucharistic Adoration. Daily Mass will continue during the week. All other
directions from Bishop Fabbro remain in effect at weekday Masses, with the additional direction to ensure proper “social distancing,” maintaining a 2 metre distance from others as a precaution.